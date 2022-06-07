Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 160,260 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust comprises about 0.8% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,699,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,513,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,277,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,225,000 after buying an additional 284,364 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 811,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,328. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

