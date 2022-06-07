Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 51,450 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 79,153.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,450 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after purchasing an additional 710,392 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $141,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.61. 2,523,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,007,256. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

