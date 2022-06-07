Johnson Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.37.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.68. The stock had a trading volume of 481,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,993,252. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.17. The company has a market capitalization of $526.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

