Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,389 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 498,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,420,797. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05.

