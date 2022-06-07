Jordan Park Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,019. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $92.88 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average of $105.98.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

