Jordan Park Group LLC Has $117.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 243.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 8.4% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $117,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.73. 505,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,148,404. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.