Jordan Park Group LLC Sells 65,184 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jordan Park Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,184 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,054.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after buying an additional 79,445 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 200,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period.

QUAL traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.04. 1,187,280 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.47. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

