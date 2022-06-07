Karura 24 Hour Volume Reaches $545,416.00 (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Karura coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001652 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Karura has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Karura has a market cap of $14.52 million and $545,416.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $836.46 or 0.02717602 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 96.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00163055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00396029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030324 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

