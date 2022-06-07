Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) CEO Purchases $74,646.88 in Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) CEO Orlando Zayas acquired 48,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,646.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,961,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Orlando Zayas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Orlando Zayas acquired 80,000 shares of Katapult stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $125,600.00.

NASDAQ KPLT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 732,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $140.91 million, a PE ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 0.20.

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Katapult by 547.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Katapult during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth $156,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KPLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

