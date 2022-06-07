Kattana Price Reaches $1.01 (KTN)

Kattana (KTN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Kattana has a market cap of $2.13 million and $59,168.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kattana has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kattana coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 77.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00152968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.00429891 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029991 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,102,968 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

