KCL Capital L.P. Has $110,000 Stake in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

KCL Capital L.P. lessened its holdings in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the quarter. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Codex DNA were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNAY. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Codex DNA by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 587,668 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 183,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 133,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 75,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codex DNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAY traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,370. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Codex DNA had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 311.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

