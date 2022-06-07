KCL Capital L.P. Has $6.22 Million Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

KCL Capital L.P. lessened its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107,709 shares during the quarter. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,095,000 after buying an additional 1,901,778 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 794,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $16,431,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 18.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,276,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,450,000 after purchasing an additional 358,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Criteo stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,407. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.94. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

