KCL Capital L.P. Has $60.87 Million Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

KCL Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Ambarella accounts for approximately 6.2% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KCL Capital L.P. owned about 0.81% of Ambarella worth $60,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,713,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ambarella by 11,075.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 306,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,497,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $60,191.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,482 shares of company stock worth $14,415,929. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,324. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.53.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.56.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

