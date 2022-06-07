KCL Capital L.P. Invests $395,000 in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Torrid alerts:

NYSE CURV traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,442. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $33.19.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CURV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.97.

About Torrid (Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.