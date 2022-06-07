KCL Capital L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,000. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 1.1% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $70.19. 77,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.