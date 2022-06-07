KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 20,300 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,255 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,284,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.69. 196,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,064,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.33 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

