KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after purchasing an additional 495,211 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.44.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

