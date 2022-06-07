KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,149 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $18,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clorox by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,512,000 after acquiring an additional 201,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Clorox stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.95. The company had a trading volume of 22,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.45 and its 200-day moving average is $154.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

