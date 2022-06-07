KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,664,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

GPC traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $139.83. 9,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

