Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Acquires 497 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Accenture by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 71,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $303.02. 10,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,926. The company has a market capitalization of $192.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

