Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Republic Services by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,416,000 after purchasing an additional 119,526 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.97. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

