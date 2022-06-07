Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Has $28.12 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 3.9% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.91. The stock had a trading volume of 350,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,993,252. The stock has a market cap of $524.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.17.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

