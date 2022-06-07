Kenfarb & CO. Invests $1.04 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
UNP traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.09. 85,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,339. The stock has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.
Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
