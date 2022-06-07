Kenfarb & CO. Invests $1.77 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.3% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after buying an additional 2,884,391 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.19. 121,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.34. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.10%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.95.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

