Kenfarb & CO. Invests $2.40 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 1.8% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,634,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 798,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,086,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.45. 9,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average of $98.14.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

