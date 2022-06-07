Kenfarb & CO. Invests $2.78 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after acquiring an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.