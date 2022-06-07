Kenfarb & CO. Invests $890,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $89.20. 16,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,265. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

