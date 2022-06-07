Kenfarb & CO. Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.09. 29,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,070. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.76 and its 200-day moving average is $195.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.93.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

