Kenfarb & CO. Purchases New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 77.7% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 594,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,935,792. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $99.78. The company has a market capitalization of $431.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

