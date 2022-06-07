Kenfarb & CO. Takes $2.12 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. Danaher makes up approximately 1.5% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $14,973,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.55. 30,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,472. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.77. The firm has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

