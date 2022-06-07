Kenfarb & CO. Takes $813,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys stock traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $327.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,461. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.43. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $250.76 and a one year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

