Kenfarb & CO. Takes Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,814,000 after buying an additional 186,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,991,000 after purchasing an additional 824,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,441,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 233,854 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,398,000 after purchasing an additional 88,088 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 169,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

