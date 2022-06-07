Kenfarb & CO. Takes Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $79.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,316. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.38%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,356,970 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

