Kenfarb & CO. Takes Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $79.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,316. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.38%.
In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,356,970 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
About The Ensign Group (Get Rating)
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.