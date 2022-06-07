Kenfarb & CO. Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 29,662.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,838,000 after acquiring an additional 148,297 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after purchasing an additional 808,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,591. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

