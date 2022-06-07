Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,820 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the period. ICU Medical comprises approximately 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of ICU Medical worth $25,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.92. 2,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.27 and a beta of 0.49. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.47 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.48.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.33.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

