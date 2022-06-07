Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,422 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. American Equity Investment Life makes up approximately 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of American Equity Investment Life worth $24,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEL. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,212,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1,183.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,275,000 after buying an additional 551,410 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,708,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,565,000 after buying an additional 271,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth approximately $6,862,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEL traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. 9,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEL. StockNews.com lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

