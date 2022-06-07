Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,323 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Argo Group International worth $18,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARGO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Argo Group International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Argo Group International by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

ARGO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.17. 1,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

