Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $17.08 Million Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,899 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of First BanCorp. worth $17,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 700.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

NYSE FBP traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. 28,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,744. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. First BanCorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

