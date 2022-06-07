Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $20.90 Million Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,508 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of PDC Energy worth $20,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.74. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $85.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $73,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,845. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

