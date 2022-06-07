Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $21.70 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $21,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,664,000 after purchasing an additional 285,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,506,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,888 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after acquiring an additional 637,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after acquiring an additional 497,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HALO traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $45.71. 11,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,066. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

