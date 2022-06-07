Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,448 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $22,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $15,261,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 52.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 38,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.39.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 118.18%.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
