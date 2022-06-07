Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,448 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $22,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $15,261,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 52.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 38,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. 16,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 118.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.