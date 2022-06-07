Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,526 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,526 shares during the period. Avient accounts for about 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $26,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVNT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 34.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Avient by 5.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avient by 10.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Avient by 54.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

AVNT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. 6,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,309. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.