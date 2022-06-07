Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 148,791 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 847,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148,791 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $20,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $53.06. 21,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,477. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $53.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -55.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

