Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,776 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,776 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Casella Waste Systems worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,401,000 after buying an additional 115,699 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,599,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 303.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $123,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $562,222.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,005 shares of company stock worth $6,158,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,705. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.43.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

