Kensico Capital Management Corp Buys 49,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 6.1% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $206,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after buying an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after buying an additional 832,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.27.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $463.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.11. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

