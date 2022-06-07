Kensico Capital Management Corp Has $32.56 Million Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,148,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,600 shares during the quarter. Equitrans Midstream comprises 1.0% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned 0.73% of Equitrans Midstream worth $32,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETRN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 105,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -18.40%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

