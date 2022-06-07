Kensico Capital Management Corp Invests $33.71 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 356,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $33,707,000. General Electric comprises 1.0% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 71,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 90,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.04. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $71.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.01.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.