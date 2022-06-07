Kensico Capital Management Corp Sells 114,700 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 114,700 shares during the period. Centennial Resource Development comprises 0.3% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,846,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDEV stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $9.42. 422,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,730,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDEV. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

