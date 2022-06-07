Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,472. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.77. The stock has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.
DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.93.
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
