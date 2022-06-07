Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,472. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.77. The stock has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.93.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.