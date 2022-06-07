Kestrel Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. H&R Block makes up approximately 2.7% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of H&R Block worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in H&R Block by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.20. 59,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,112. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

H&R Block Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.